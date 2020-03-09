A car crash on U.S. 29 North left one passenger dead and another recovering from a collapsed lung and broken arm on Saturday, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
Officers were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around the 1200 block of U.S. 29 North on Saturday evening. A 2006 Kia Sorento crashed into a 2001 Nissan Maxima after the driver of the Maxima failed to yield to the Sorento while making a U-Turn, according to the release. The Sorento struck the Maxima on the passenger side.
The drivers of both cars were not injured, according to the release. Yet two passengers in the Maxima suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital, according to the release. One passenger, 49, from Athens, later died from internal injuries.
Any charges will be determined at the close of the crash investigation, according to the release.
This is the fourth fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2020, and the third in less than two weeks. ACCPD encourages drivers to refrain from distracted driving, slow down and wear safety belts, the release said.
