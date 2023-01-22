On Tuesday, a majority of employees from Creature Comforts Brewing Company filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a secret ballot election for employees to vote to be represented by their newly formed union, the Brewing Union of Georgia, according to a press release from the union.
BUG intends to become a fully independent union for breweries across the state. Various community leaders and union members delivered the letter requesting voluntary recognition on Jan. 13 to management requesting a response in three days, the release said. On Jan. 16, management said they would consider the request.
Since the company did not immediately agree to recognition, BUG proceeded with filing for the election.
“Creature Comforts’ core values essentially promote unionization. The next step is simply to meet your workers at the bargaining table. Company values such as ‘existing to foster human connection’ and ‘building a balanced team of authentic and professional individuals’ are the same values BUG seeks to achieve through good faith bargaining with management,” BUG wrote in the letter.