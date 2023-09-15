Rebecca Floyd, orchestra director at Cedar Shoals High School, said her classroom hasn’t had air conditioning since the students returned to school in August at Thursday's Athens-Clarke County School District Board of Education monthly meeting.
“My classroom is miserable and frankly unsafe,” Floyd said. “I need a significant repair. Having an unventilated classroom in the late summer in Georgia for two months is unacceptable.”
This is not her first year without air conditioning and other teachers have suffered the same. Floyd had her second respiratory infection of the year and worries her students’ instruments, which value thousands of dollars, are being damaged.
“I love my job, I love my colleagues and my students, but this is unsustainable, and knowing whether I'm going to come to a hot, unsafe room every day is really challenging,” Floyd said.
The BOE also recognized students and teachers, and unanimously approved the 2024-2029 Strategic Plan and FY24 Annual Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) and Local Perkins Plan.
They discussed the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between the Unified Government of ACC and the CCSD for Youth Development Program and American Towers LLC’s proposal for a 99-year cell tower lease extension at Cedar Shoals High School at the meeting.
Recognitions and awards
The Science Energy and Adventure Team (SEAT) from Clarke Middle School was acknowledged for receiving the Georgia and National Junior School of the Year recognition for the third year in a row. This recognition is given by the National Energy Education Development Project.
SEAT students traveled to Washington D.C. in June, where they received their award and participated in STEM events. They presented a slideshow of how they worked to achieve and surpass seven goals towards educating students and the community about energy and resource conservation. Their final goal was to encourage the adoption of solar panels for the new middle school that will open in 2024.
The BOE moved to recognizing the employee of the month, Amanda Price. Price is an art teacher at Clarke Central High School, who lectures on all levels of sculpture and photography classes in the arts program.
President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce, David Bradley, presented a gift to Price on behalf of the ACC in recognition of her nomination.
University of Georgia professor Nick Chiles, who teaches feature writing in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, was recognized with his graduate newsroom students for covering the meeting as part of their coursework.
Finally, board member Linda Davis invited community members to attend an event recognizing, for the first time in sixty years, the five students who integrated Clarke County. The event will take place Sunday, Sept. 17 and begin at 4 p.m. at the Vernon Payne Meeting Hall before moving to the Taylor-Grady House across the street for a reception.
Business items for individual action
Item C on the agenda was approval of the IGA between ACCGov and the CCSD for youth development and violence prevention, which “creates a process to help identify strategies that will improve outcomes for youth,” according to the agreement.
Davis motioned a substitute, which was seconded by Evans, to delay action for 90 days. Board President LaKeisha Gantt explained that there are many programs doing good work that lack the funding to support and build an infrastructure.
“Partnering with them (ACC Government) and matching these funds, gives us leverage to be a part of what they're doing,” board member Heidi Hensley said. “I think that's pretty critical because our constituents, which are our students, are going to be one of the bigger groups that will be affected.”
Board member Patricia Yager, who was seconded by Hensley, motioned to approve the IGA for Youth Development Program, with Davis voting against.
The BOE then moved to discuss item D, extending the American Towers LLC lease at Cedar Shoals High School for 99 years in exchange for $1,237,515.80. After a motion by Hensely, which was seconded by Yager, the BOE extended the lease with board member Claudia Butts and Davis voting in the negative.
Superintendent Robbie Hooker thanked the board and announced that State School Superintendent Richard Woods will visit Cleveland Road Elementary School on Monday, Sept. 18 to give pocket constitutions to the fourth graders and present the school with the Literacy Leader Banner for Achievement in Reading. The Parent Advisory Board will meet Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m., and next steps regarding the disparity report will be discussed over zoom on Sept. 28.