With 59 days left until the November election, Democratic candidates and officeholders gathered on Wednesday at Terrapin Beer Company for the Day of Labor Rally to support union workers, service workers and William Boddie, the Georgia Commissioner of Labor candidate.
They advocated for increasing workers' rights, raising the minimum wage and unionizing workplaces.
Boddie, the current Georgia House District 62 representative, spoke with constituents during the pandemic regarding unemployment and job insecurity, part of the reason he initially decided to run on this platform.
If elected, Boddie said he plans to reopen unemployment offices closed during the pandemic, help small businesses and increase vocational training and apprenticeship opportunities throughout the state.
Today, there are 42 unemployment offices throughout the state, while in 2020, Boddie said there were 83 career centers. Boddie also claims that in 2020, the Department of Labor had about 4,000 employees while today they only have about 1,200.
“Workers are the engine that moves this country forward, and organized labor is the voice of workers in this country and in this state,” Bodie said.
Boddie is endorsed by Georgia Equality and the Georgia Working Families Party, as well as Athens District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez, who was in attendance.
Alongside the labor commissioner candidate were Andrew Ferguson, the State Senate District 46 candidate and Mokah Jasmine Johnson, House District 120 candidate.
“Monday was Labor Day, a day when we honor all those who have fought and organized for better wages, better treatment, safer workplaces. We all have a lot to thank the labor movements, because when workers organize and win, everyone benefits,” Ferguson said.
Johnson shared her recent experience when she had COVID-19, when she laid in bed and thought about struggling workers.
“The reason why I’m running is because we deserve more. We deserve better. $7.25 an hour minimum wage is not enough. We need to fight,” Johnson said.
Athens-Clarke County District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle and District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson also voiced support. Denson, who is also a labor organizer with the United Campus Workers of Georgia, shared his passion for workers’ rights.
“I have two main purposes on this earth: One is to make sure that I enjoy it, and that I make sure that I get to work to make sure that other folks around me are able to actually have a quality life,” Denson said.
Boddie shared that as a boy, his father was fired from his job as a warehouse worker. Boddie witnessed first-hand as his father was unable to find employment for five weeks to support his mother and brother. Boddie said he wants to put Georgia workers first and prevent circumstances like the pandemic from occurring again.
“We have the opportunity to elect a labor commissioner that actually has a relationship with labor and cares about organized labor, and the principles that they represent,” Boddie said.