On Jan. 18, Eternal Vigilance Action will host a day of remembrance at the Georgia State Capitol for victims of unsolved homicides in Georgia, in support of the “Coleman-Baker Act” according to a press release. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. in room 216 at the Georgia State Capitol.
The “Coleman-Baker Act,” to be introduced during the 2023 legislative session, is named for Rhonda Sue Coleman, murdered in 1990, and Tara Louise Baker, murdered in 2001. The act calls for additional resources toward these unsolved cases and for victim’s families’ rights, Classic City Crime podcast host Cameron Jay said in an email to The Red & Black.
Both still-unsolved cases gained national attention through true crime podcasts, such as the Fox Hunter Podcast, which covered the Coleman case, and the local Classic City Crime Podcast, which covered the Baker case, according to the release.
“The podcasts have, collectively, brought tens of millions of listeners to these Georgia cases, which adds to the momentum needed to accomplish passing this bill,” Jay said in the email. Jay said that, if passed, the act “will be historic.”
The “Coleman-Baker Act” is not the first time the Colemans and Bakers, both of whom will be in attendance at the day of remembrance, have been involved in an attempt to pass legislation increasing the rights of victim’s families. The families previously united to introduce the Georgia Homicide Victims’ Families Rights Act of 2022, which passed in late July of 2022.
Baker’s name is familiar locally; she was a UGA Law student who was killed on Jan. 19, 2001, in her apartment in Athens. Over 20 years later, her family is still searching for answers and supporting other families who have gone through a similar loss. Coleman was abducted in May of 1990 in Hazlehurst, Georgia at 18 years old after a senior class party and found three days later in a wooded area of a nearby county.
“This ceremony comes with the acknowledgement-from families, law enforcement agencies, community members, and legislators-that a renewed focus on cold cases and expanded support for victims’ families and investigative resources will not only make our communities safer, but can also yield new results in cases that have been forgotten,” Eternal Vigilance Action said in the release.