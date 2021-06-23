As more people get vaccinated and appointment availability increases, individuals are booking appointments for their annual checkups. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people canceled their checkups in fear of COVID-19 contact at hospitals, offices and clinics — then known to be some of the most dangerous places in contacting the virus — or were forced to get their checkups through telemedicine, a virtual meeting with a health care professional to discuss symptoms and treatments.
However, now is time to go back to the in-person visits to get yourself checked for your own health and growth, even if you did not go before the pandemic.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN chief medical correspondent, cautioned in March 2020 that underlying health conditions such as heart disease and asthma might put individuals at a higher risk of COVID-19.
An annual wellness exam can help recognize these illnesses, but according to a December 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation research, 25% of Americans avoided or postponed medical care due to the pandemic.
Check-ups are important for prevention, communication and creating a game plan with your physician to keep you and your family healthy.
Screenings, tests and observation from your physician can help you detect early diseases you may be prone to or suffering from. For example, you should want to detect high blood pressure and treat it as soon as possible before it causes irreversible harm to your arteries and heart. Cancer screenings can also be performed in order to detect the disease as early as feasible.
Communication between you and your physician is vital to learning about your own health. You can talk to your doctors about anything that may be bothering you or ask for advice. Without communication, you may not be able to get answers that pertain to your own health.
Through communication, you and your physician can then come up with a game plan that keeps you healthy and educated about your physical and mental health. Your physician may give your referrals to other specialists regarding different issues you may be facing. Nevertheless, having a game plan to correctly combat anything that may be affecting your or your child’s health is vital.
Seeing a physician at least once a year helps patients live a healthier and longer life. Many free clinics are also available for people who may be undocumented or uninsured. There should be no reason for any individual to not have an annual check-up.
If you or someone you know is looking for a physician near you, you can always contact us at smalhotra@randb.com for location help.