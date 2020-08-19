A decomposed body was found in the North Oconee River on Tuesday evening, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police press release.
ACCPD is investigating the matter and detectives are working to identify the body and the circumstances of the death. There were no clear signs of trauma or criminal activity, according to the release. The body was found in the river near North Avenue and Martin Luther King Parkway.
On Aug. 18, a video was posted in a GroupMe that showed footage of what appeared to be a body in a river, however ACCPD has not commented on this video.
Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.
