As of Thursday, Charles Hardy, director of the First Step homeless camp and executive director of the Athens Alliance Coalition board, was removed from both positions by the AAC board.
The decision to remove Hardy was due to a physical altercation between him and a former First Step resident back in August 2022. On May 2, Hardy was convicted with charges of one count of battery, two counts of simple battery and one count of disorderly conduct against the resident, according to a letter from Athens-Clarke County manager Blaine Williams to the AAC board.
Hardy was sentenced to two years of probation with the first 72 hours spent in jail and is required to participate in anger management training and a behavioral health assessment.
Williams also called the AAC board to take measures to mitigate the situation including removing Hardy from the encampment and advising that he should “no longer be associated with the encampment”, according to the letter.
AAC board member Sammy Freeman has stepped into the Chairman of the Board position and will foresee the camp and AAC.
“We ask and pray that all service providers continue to help us build our community because they need all of us,” Hardy said in a statement.