The Athens-Clarke County District Attorney found no criminal wrongdoing in any of the six ACC Police Department officer-involved shootings from 2019, according to a Wednesday press release from ACCPD.

Now-former District Attorney Ken Mauldin deemed the shots fired by the officers were justified after reviewing the cases. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation then closed each of the cases involving the officers’ use of deadly force, according to the release.

“Final determinations from the Police Department, the GBI, and the DA signal an end to the investigations of these incidents, confirming that, while tragic and truly unfortunate, the taking of lives by officers in these circumstances was justified,” the release said.

The ACCPD’s Office of Professional Standards also found that the use of deadly force was found to be within policy limits in each instance, according to the release.

“I am pleased to learn that the District Attorney and GBI have finally rendered decisions in each of these cases and that my officers have been vindicated once and for all,” said ACCPD Chief Cleveland Spruill in the release. “Hopefully, these decisions will bring some sense of closure for each of the involved officers and will allow the department to move on past these tragic and unfortunate events.”

The department has since changed its policies following the six officer-involved shootings that took place between March 8 and Oct. 21, 2019.