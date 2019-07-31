Ken Mauldin, District Attorney for the Western Judicial Circuit that covers Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties, announced in a July 31 press release that he will not seek reelection in 2020.
“I am forever appreciative of the trust placed in me by the people of this circuit since 2001,” Mauldin said in the release. “However, I am at a point that I believe that it is time for me to turn the page to a different chapter in my life.”
Earlier this month, lawyer and former Georgia House District 117 Representative Deborah Gonzalez announced her candidacy to run for the position.
Mauldin has served as DA since 2001. Prior to his current position, he served almost 10 years as the elected solicitor-general of ACC, served in Oconee and ACC as an Assistant District Attorney and as a public defender with the Legal Aid Clinic. Mauldin has been a practicing attorney for more than 39 years.
“I have been particularly blessed by the men and women who have worked and continue to work in this office as Assistant District Attorneys, Investigators, Victim Advocates and support personnel,” Mauldin said in the release.
Mauldin graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in 1977 and a law degree in 1980. In 1989, he earned a master of law degree in litigation from Emory Law School.
Since 1990, Mauldin has been an adjunct professor at the UGA School of Law, teaching a course in trial practice.
