Eight Georgia grassroots organizations came together to host the event “Justice is on the Agenda” on Wednesday evening.
The organizations included Necessary Trouble Georgia, Avondale ACTion, Indivisible CD4, Indivisible CD6, Indivisible CD10, Indivisible Georgia Coalition, Indivisible Marching Buddies of Atlanta and the Jewish Democratic Women’s Salon of Atlanta.
The event’s purpose was collecting resources to support the Athens-Oconee area in searching for meaningful alternatives to incarceration and the reform work of the Georgia Western Circuit District Attorney’s office.
The event started with Becky Butler, one of the coordinators with Necessary Trouble Georgia, who introduced the event and the first speaker, Deborah Gonzalez, the District Attorney of the Western Judicial Circuit which includes Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties.
Gonzalez is a former Georgia State Representative of House District 117, where she served on the Judiciary Non-Civil House Committee.
Gonzalez spoke about her first eight months as district attorney, saying she has placed a heavy emphasis on criminal justice reform.
“We have already done a resentencing with the Southern Center of Human Rights,” Gonzalez said, “and being able to have a gentleman who was serving a life sentence without parole be released and given that second chance.”
Gonzalez spoke of several of her other accomplishments in regards to prison reform in the Western Judicial Circuit, such as securing a grant to work on diversion programs and hiring a new juvenile prosecutor. She also said she is looking forward to what things her office will continue to accomplish in the future.
“We are going to approach justice differently,” Gonzalez said. “We are going to do it smarter, and we’re going to make sure that we hold people accountable in a humane way so that we understand that people are not disposable.”
The next speaker, Marlyn Tillman, is the executive director and co-founder of Gwinnett SToPP, or Gwinnett Parent Coalition to Dismantle the School to Prison Pipeline.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the school to prison pipeline is a national trend in which students go straight from public schools into the juvenile and criminal justice systems. These children often have learning disabilities or histories of poverty or neglect.
Gwinnett SToPP’s work falls into two categories, public education and advocacy for policy changes. The group wants to see changes in the way schools are run and policy is written in an attempt to prevent the school to prison pipeline.
“In the 2018-19 [school year], Georgia students lost 1.1 million days of instruction to in- and out-of-school suspension,” Tillman said. “Suspension in ninth grade doubles a student’s risk of dropping out of school. … We need solutions, not suspensions.”
The event’s final speaker was Shane Sims, executive director of People Living in Recovery Athens.
Sims said he works closely with Gonzalez and spoke about how his life experiences led him on the path he is on today.
Sims grew up in Athens, where by the age of 14, he was fully immersed in the streets of Clarke County and had his first daughter. By the age of 18, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years after he was an accomplice in the fatal shooting of a store clerk.
In Sims’ early years, the district attorney was the person who had control over his life, or was his “gatekeeper,” he said. However, Sims now works hand-in-hand with the current district attorney to make a difference in the justice system.
“I’m able to tell [those still in prison] that I’m out here doing the work,” Sims said. “I’m out here doing the work with the gatekeeper, and for those who may never get out, it gives them a glimmer of hope.”
The event ended with gratitude and appreciation for those who spoke from the Zoom audience. It concluded with a request for donations so the work may continue and thrive.
Donations for the Justice Warriors, a fund intended to remedy the lack of resources for the DA’s office so it can carry out its duties, can be made online.