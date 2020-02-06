Ken Mauldin, the district attorney for the Western Judicial Circuit which encompasses Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties, announced his resignation effective Feb. 29 in a press release.
“It was my intent to serve out the remainder of my term, which runs through the end of this year. However, at that time I did not realize the strong pull I would feel to look ahead past my time as District Attorney,” Mauldin said in a Feb. 5 press release. “In the last few months, particularly, I have come to understand that it’s time for this part of my life and career to come to an end and a new chapter to begin.”
In his resignation letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, Mauldin urged the governor to “promptly” appoint a successor in light of the upcoming election for the District Attorney's office this May.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Brian Patterson and former Georgia House District 117 Rep. Deborah Gonzalez are running for the District Attorney’s office.
Mauldin obtained his law degree from the University of Georgia in 1980, and has been an adjunct professor at the School of Law since 1990. Before serving as district attorney, he served almost 10 years as the elected solicitor-general of ACC. Mauldin began his tenure as district attorney in 2001.
“To the people of Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties, it has been my honor and privilege to serve as your District Attorney. It has been a great blessing,” Mauldin said. “I have been particularly blessed by the men and women who have worked and continue to work in this office as Assistant District Attorneys, Investigators, Victim Advocates and support personnel. They are the real heroes, and they are my heroes.”
