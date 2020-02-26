Allison Wright announced her candidacy to seek reelection for the Athens-Clarke County District 4 Commission seat in a Feb. 26 press release. She was first elected in 2012.
Wright said in the release she wants to expand public transit and give employees of establishments that serve alcohol sexual assault and anti-discrimination training. She also wants to support and improve public safety.
“Our work is not complete,” Wright said in the release.
Wright’s campaign will announce a formal campaign kick-off in March.
“I’ve devoted many years to making Athens better for all our diverse community members. I hope to earn your votes as we continue to invest in the community we care dearly for and where visitors want to return and many never leave,” Wright said. “I look forward to reconnecting with constituents on the campaign trail, making new friends, and continuing to build on the progress we have made by working together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.