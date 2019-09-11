District 8 Commissioner Andy Herod announced he will not run for reelection in a newsletter to constituents. Commissioner Herod has been on the Commission since 2007 and a reelection would have been his fifth term.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your County Commissioner since 2007,” Commissioner Herod wrote. “Although I have enjoyed the work tremendously, there are some things that I would like to pursue in my professional life that I have had to put on hold for several years.”
Andrea Farnham announced in June 2019 she would run for the seat. Farnham is a sex, marriage and family therapist and the sole proprietor of Just Relationships LLC, a private therapy practice in Athens.
Carol Myers, a local activist and retired dean of general education at Athens Tech, also announced plans to run for the seat on Sept. 5.
“I wanted to make this announcement now so that other candidates will have an opportunity to throw their hats in the ring so that District 8 residents will have a wide candidate pool from which to choose their next representative on the County Commission,” commissioner Herod wrote in the newsletter. “I wish that person much success.”
