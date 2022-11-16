Former president Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago club that he is running for president again in 2024, according to an article from the Associated Press.
Trump is seeking the Republican ticket. If elected, he would be the second president to hold two non-consecutive terms, with the first being Grover Cleveland who won in 1884 and 1892, according to AP.
“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said in his announcement.
Trump and President Joe Biden may be headed for a rematch in 2024 as Biden has said he plans to run for reelection, the article said. Biden and Trump were the oldest presidential nominees when they ran against each other in 2020.
If Trump wins, at the end of his second term, he will be 82 years old. If reelected, Biden will be 86 years old at the end of his term, AP said.