Former President Donald Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail Thursday night in a historic move by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The case has brought enormous attention to not just the former president and his allies, but also to Georgia as the state continues to grow its political influence ahead of the 2024 election cycle.
So, how did Georgia become involved in such a highly publicized criminal case? The answer lies in a slate of fake electors, an ill-fated phone call and Georgia’s RICO statute.
What did Trump do?
Following his loss in the 2020 presidential race, Trump pushed misinformation claiming that the election was fraudulent. In Georgia, this was especially apparent when Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and asked him to “find” the votes necessary to win. Raffensperger did not grant the request.
"All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state," Trump said during the call, which Raffensperger recorded.
Who else is being charged?
In addition to Trump, 18 other people were charged as a result of the probe.
Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, was also on the January 2021 call to Raffensperger. Meadows also came to Georgia unannounced and tried to access an audit of absentee ballot signature envelopes the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was leading.
Before the call to the secretary of state, a group of Trump’s allies arrived at an unofficial Georgia state Senate hearing and attempted to convince lawmakers that they had the power to choose a set of presidential electors that differed from the certified results.
Among the group was Ray Smith — a Georgia attorney who claimed during the hearing that thousands of votes were cast illegally — and John Eastman — one of Trump’s lawyers who spearheaded the plan and told lawmakers they could discard election results under the Constitution.
Additionally, 16 Republicans met at the Georgia State Capitol and signed documents falsely claiming to be the state’s official electors. The effort was led by David Shafer, former chair of the Georgia GOP.
Cathy Latham, former chair of the Coffee County Republican Party, was part of the group who signed the documents. Latham also coordinated with Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for Trump, to send a team to unlawfully copy data from the county’s election equipment. Also charged in the breach are Misty Hampton, a former Coffee County election official, and Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who conspired to steal the data.
Rudy Giuliani, a close ally of Trump and former mayor of New York, is also among those charged. Giuliani claimed two Fulton County poll workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, were seen in a video counting suitcases full of fraudulent votes. The claim was debunked and Giuliani faces charges of defamation.
What is Trump being charged with?
A grand jury indicted Trump for violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act due to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Georgia’s RICO statue was introduced to combat organized crime and is considered more expansive than the federal law it is derived from. In Georgia, prosecutors can point to various attempts at predicate acts or crimes that are organized or related. This includes anything from violent crimes like murder to nonviolent offenses like giving false statements or obstruction of justice.
In simple terms, the law looks at the big picture rather than a single crime. Prosecutors must convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that at least two racketeering activities are related in terms of method, purpose or victims.
Following Trump’s call to Raffensperger, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched a two-year long probe into the former president’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results. The result was a 41-count indictment from a grand jury that outlined the aforementioned incidents and linked them as part of an enterprise to interfere with Georgia’s election results.
What happens now?
Following the indictment, Trump turned himself into the Fulton County Jail Thursday evening. His mugshot was taken and he was subsequently released on a $200,000 bond.
Trump has remained steadfast in his claims that the investigation was politically motivated.
“This is a very sad day for America,” Trump said to reporters upon his arrival at the Fulton County Jail. “I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election. What has taken place here was a travesty of justice. What they’re doing is election interference. There’s never been anything like it in our country before…We did nothing wrong at all. We have every right, every single right, to challenge an election we think is dishonest.”
A Fulton County Superior Court Judge issued Kenneth Cheseboro — a Trump-affiliated attorney who helped organize the slate of false electors — an Oct. 23 trial date on Thursday. However, the date only applies to Cheseboro due to his motion for a speedy trial. It is unclear when Trump and the other charged parties will be tried.
Despite the probe — which is the fourth criminal case against the former president — Trump remains a frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. While the situation in Georgia is still playing out, the key question of how this could impact his ambitions for a second term remains unanswered.