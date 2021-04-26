Former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced on Twitter Monday he will not run for any office in the next election cycle. Collins was considering another U.S. Senate run.
I’m announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle. Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IruVtnjZl7— Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 26, 2021
Collins was Georgia’s 9th District representative from 2013 to 2020, when he declined to run for the seat again, instead running in the special election for Senate against then-incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. The 9th District includes parts of Clarke County. Republican Andrew Clyde won the seat in the 2020 election.
Collins, a Republican, was “seriously considering” a Senate campaign in 2022 after his third-place primary finish in 2020, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He conceded and endorsed Loeffler on election night last year. Warnock won the seat after a runoff election against Loeffler.
Collins didn’t rule out future election runs in his Monday statement, saying “this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever.”
“I do plan on staying involved in shaping our conservative message to help Republicans win back the House and the Senate and help more strong conservative candidates get elected here in Georgia,” Collins said in the statement. The 2020 elections saw two Democratic senators elected from Georgia, creating a 50/50 Senate.
Collins is now looking to private ventures. He joined the Clarkesville law firm Oliver & Weidner in February. Since March 1, he has also hosted a daily radio talk show on the John Fredericks Talk Radio Network.