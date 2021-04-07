In a Tuesday evening Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission regular session, Jessica Reynolds presented the commission with news that the city of Athens is now the newest 2021 Georgia Exceptional Main Street community.
Reynolds is the director for the Office of Downtown Development at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, which manages the Georgia Main Street Program. Downtown Athens will receive a gateway sign that will read “Welcome to Downtown Athens, A Georgia Exceptional Main Street City.”
Reynolds gave credit to the Athens Downtown Development Authority’s “commitment to excellence and stable leadership.” She said over the past three years, downtown Athens has seen $118 million in both public and private investment.
Later in the session, the commission approved a proposed 2022 Community Development Block Grant plan for submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and authorized the acceptance of the associated Housing and Urban Development grant awards.
During discussion of the proposed Community Development Block Grant, four Athens citizens expressed their disappointment for the past management of federal Housing and Urban Development funds in ACC.
An Athens resident, Joseph Schmucker, shared remarks about the need for funding in East Athens.
“I don't see any real action happening on the ground ... addressing the issues and underlying challenges that the East Athens community faces on a daily basis,”Schmucker said. “I just don't want to see this community get passed over again and again, as I have seen in the 20 years I’ve lived in it.”
The commission unanimously approved an extension of the College Square outdoor dining program until July 31, with a direction towards a permanent public space in College Square. This measure will allow for the ACC government to “pursue concepts and funding sources to create a vibrant and inclusive public space.”
District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards said “the time is right” for the closing of College Square to vehicular traffic, and said the closure so far has been “a tremendous asset and positive for businesses in the downtown area.”
District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers expressed her support for the measure.
“After a year of COVID, we know... public spaces are essential for congregation,” Myers said.
Funding to begin the process of creating a permanent College Square will be identified in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The commission also approved an ordinance declaring the 15th local state of emergency related to COVID-19. District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link encouraged members of the public to get vaccinated, continue to wear masks and to continue social distancing. Mayor Kelly Girtz emphasized Link’s vaccine comments and said that through just the public sector, “We are putting 5,000 shots into arms every week right here in Athens-Clarke County.”
The commission also approved a grant for an ACC Police Department training program and the purchase of nine hybrid SUV police vehicles. The training program will be focused on de-escalation tactics and the use of force.