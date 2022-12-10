On Thursday, the Athens Clarke-County Government dedicated improvements made downtown on East Clayton Street, including its new public art installation. Local government officials and those involved in the improvement projects gathered at College Square Plaza to celebrate the project and cut the ribbon on the new art piece.
Although the morning was gloomy, the sun peeked through the clouds at the ceremony, which featured words from Mayor Kelly Girtz, Athens Downtown Development Authority Chair Jason Leonard, ACC Public Art Coordinator Tatiana Veneruso and artist Eric Leshinsky.
The East Clayton Street Improvements Project has been underway since 2014 and was funded by a 2018 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The project included many changes, such as widening sidewalks, improving landscaping, updating traffic signals and lights, repaving the street and painting rainbow crosswalks. The last part of the project was the installation of a sculpture earlier this week.
“We are a community that appreciates public art. Any time we have a public project like this and we have the opportunity to beautify the community, we’ll take it,” said David Lynn, director of planning and outreach of the ADDA, at the dedication.
The three-dimensional, 14-piece metal sculpture, titled “Frequency,” runs along Clayton Street, from Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street.
Separate pieces of the bright blue artwork snake down the corridor in a variety of sizes and positions. According to Veneruso, the work is inspired by soundwaves and the North Oconee River Greenway.
“It adds a playfulness … I like how unexpected it is,” Veneruso said. “As minimal as it is, it represents a lot.”
The artwork is by Eric Leshinsky, an artist based in Annapolis, Maryland. Leshinsky’s artwork features perspectives of the environment, urban development and infrastructure, according to the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission. He was chosen from a pool of applicants in a nationwide call for artists.
“It just been a thrill to be a part of this [project] and see how public art is supported in Athens. I have to say, not every place in this country includes public art in these kinds of projects,” Leshinsky said. “I’m excited to see how [the sculptures] play into the life of the street.”