The Georgia Department of Public Health is hosting a pop-up clinic in downtown Athens to provide free flu shots, COVID-19 and HIV tests and hepatitis A vaccines. The mobile clinic will be located on College Avenue between Hancock and Washington Streets near City Hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release from the DPH.
All services will be available without appointments. The flu, COVID-19 and HIV tests are free for adults. The hepatitis A vaccine is free for adults who are uninsured or whose insurance doesn’t cover vaccines. The first 20 people who get tested for HIV will receive a gift card, according to the release.
There is currently an outbreak of hepatitis A in northeast Georgia, according to the release. The hepatitis virus is spread through ingesting contaminated food and drinks, and the best way to prevent an infection is to get vaccinated and wash your hands before eating or drinking.