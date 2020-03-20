The Northeast Health District opened a drive-thru COVID-19 test site this week for patients by referral only.
Medical professionals on site will take samples from patients to send to a lab to be processed. Results will take three to four days to return to the patient.
Individuals can get a referral from their health care provider or by calling 844-442-2681. Tests are free for individuals referred.
Clarke County Health Department manager Sarah Peck said individuals will be given the exact location of the site once they are referred. The site is not open to the public and its exact location will be given to individuals who are referred for a test.
As of now, the drive-thru location has the capacity to test 25-30 people per day, Peck said. It will remain open for as long as it’s needed by the public.
On Wednesday, March 18, Piedmont Athens Regional also opened a drive-thru testing site at its Oconee Health Campus for patients by appointment. Individuals can call 1-866-460-1119 in order to complete a pre-screening for testing.
