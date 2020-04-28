A driver dragged a police officer with him Sunday evening while leaving the scene of a crash, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
Ofc. Torie Teets was taken to a local hospital, treated for an arm injury sustained during the incident and released, according to the release.
According to the release, the driver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, DUI for alcohol, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, driving with canceled registration, hit and run after striking an unattended vehicle, and no insurance.
Teets had seen the man driving recklessly and at a high speed on Preserve Drive, where she was on patrol, according to the release. The driver crashed into another car, and his car began smoking under the hood. Teets attempted to retrieve the driver, who appeared unconscious, from the car, but the driver regained consciousness and drove away, dragging Teets with him “for a distance.”
The driver was taken into custody after his car suffered mechanical failure following a short vehicle chase, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.