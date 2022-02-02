On Tuesday night Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to Wingster on Baxter Street after receiving reports of a fire.
The fire, located behind the right side of the building, was extinguished by ACCFES upon arrival to the scene.
The fire was first noticed by Jennifer Nah who was working at Wingster and went outside to take a phone call, according to David Song, an employee at Wingster.
Smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the dumpsters, leading Nah to alert Song of the fire, prompting Song to call ACCFES, Song said.
According to Song, the fire was located in one of the dumpsters and is believed to have been started by someone disposing of flammable items.