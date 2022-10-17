220524_JAG_220524_JAG_ElectionDayinAthens_014.jpg

A voter prepares to cast their vote at Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street in Athens, Georgia, on Election Day, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The library serves as one of three precincts in district 7. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny)

Monday marks the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm election. Early ballots can be submitted until Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Here’s where and when to cast a ballot in Athens-Clarke County this election cycle. 

The only location to vote early from Oct. 17-28, is the Athens-Clarke County Elections Office, located at 155 E. Washington St. in downtown Athens, next to City Hall. The Elections Office will be accepting ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday until Nov. 4 except for on Nov. 2, when voting will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.. 

On Saturdays, such as Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, voting will begin at 9 a.m. and on Sundays, such as Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, it will begin at 11 a.m., closing at 5 p.m. on both days of the week. 

Additional polling locations will open Oct. 29, including the Athens-Clarke County Library, Miriam Moore Community Center, ACC Extension in Bogart, ACC Tennis Center, Winterville Train Depot and Lyndon House Arts Center. 

Voting times for these facilities will begin at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 31, as well as on Nov. 1, 3 and 4.  

The University of Georgia’s Tate Student Center will also have early voting on Nov. 1 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

On Nov. 2, like the ACC Elections Office and Tate Student Center, the locations will have extended time, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.. 

Additional information regarding voting can be found on the ACC Elections Office website. 