Georgia voters can now vote early for the 2020 presidential preference primary ahead of the March 24 primary election date.
Athens-Clarke County residents can cast their ballots at the ACC Board of Elections Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 20, and during certain hours on March 14, 15 and 18, according to the ACC website.
Starting March 16, residents will also be able to cast an early vote at the Miriam Moore Community Center, Athens Regional Library, ACC Extension Office and at Athens City Hall, according to the ACC website.
Voters must present one form of ID to vote such as a Georgia driver’s license, U.S. passport, government employee ID or military ID. Georgia has an open primary, so voters do not have to declare party affiliation before voting.
