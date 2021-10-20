Early voting is now open in Athens-Clarke County for the Nov. 2 special election for the renewal of the 1% educational special purpose local option sales tax, ESPLOST, for Clarke County Schools. The ballot extends the tax for up to five years.
In that timeframe, no more than $175,000,000 should be raised for purposes including construction and repairs to school district facilities, technology investments, security system upgrades, school buses and sewer system upgrades, according to a sample ballot.
Information on where and when you can cast your early ballot can be found on Athens-Clarke County’s website. Early voting will continue until Oct. 29.