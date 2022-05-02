Early voting opened Monday morning in Athens-Clarke County for a range of elections for local, state and federal offices.
Elections for local offices include Athens Clarke County Commission races for districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 and Clarke County Board of Education races for districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9, solicitor general and the mayoral race. These elections will determine who holds these offices, as local, non-partisan elections do not have primaries.
There will also be primaries for state offices including races for state representatives for districts 120, 121, 122 and 124, state senators for districts 46 and 47, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, state school superintendent, commissioner of labor and public service commissioners for districts 2 and 3.
Primary elections for federal offices include races for House of Representatives District 10 and a U.S. Senate seat.
There will also be a vote to renew TSPLOST.
