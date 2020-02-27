An elderly woman died in a house fire on Georgia Drive on Feb. 23, according to an Athens-Clarke County press release. The woman's name has not been released.
The ACC Fire and Emergency Services Department was dispatched to the scene around 11:30 a.m. after a report of a fire with people possibly still inside the home. Responders found smoke coming from the home, deployed hose lines and entered the structure to search for victims, according to the release.
Responders found the woman dead during the search. No other victims were found, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. The woman’s next-of-kin was informed of her death and her body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for further investigation into the cause of death, according to the release. The ACC Fire Department, ACC Police Department, and ACC Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.
