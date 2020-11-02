The Red & Black has compiled a list of precincts where Athens-Clarke County voters can cast their ballots on Nov. 3. All precincts are open from 7 a.m. -7 p.m. on Election Day. As long as you are in line to vote by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your vote.
According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia saw nearly 4 million ballots cast as early voting ended on Oct. 30. According to a Facebook post from ACC Board of Elections chair Jesse Evans, ACC had 41,139 ballots cast as of Oct. 30, representing more than half of the county’s 76,800 registered voters, and nearly equal to the county’s total of 42,854 votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.
On Election Day, voters will need to go the polling location designated for their district. Voters who are unsure of which precinct to go to can check on ACC's Voter Information page or on the Georgia Secretary of State website.
