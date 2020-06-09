It’s election day in Georgia. As voters throughout the state head to the polls, here is some information on what elections are happening and how to vote in Athens-Clarke County.

There are five elections on the ballot today. Multiple local, state and national seats are up for election.

Elections happening today Presidential preference primary

General election

Primary election

Nonpartisan general election

Special election

The Red & Black has compiled a list of candidates who are up for election Tuesday.

Early voting in Athens began on May 18. No voting is available at the Board of Elections Office or advance voting locations, which closed on Friday.

Voters should vote at their assigned precinct polling locations, according to an ACC news release. Voters can use their voter registration card or the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to determine their polling location. They can also use the interactive polling map on ACC’s Board of Elections website or call the Board of Elections at 706-613-3150.

Polling places in ACC are open until 7 p.m. Voters must be in line before that time. Charlotte Sosebee, the director of elections and voter registration at the ACC Board of Elections, said social distancing will be practiced and polling places will be regularly sanitized to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Voters must show one of six valid forms of photo ID when voting in-person.

Options for photo ID A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired

Any valid photo ID issued by the state or federal government, including a free Voter ID Card issued by the Board of Elections or the Georgia Department of Driver Services

Valid U.S. passport

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government, the state of Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of the state

Valid U.S. military photo ID

Valid tribal photo ID

For those who completed an absentee ballot, the county installed absentee ballot dropboxes in four locations in Athens. Absentee ballots must be received before 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted in the election.

Absentee ballot dropbox locations ACC Elections Office at 155 E. Washington St.

ACC Library at 2025 Baxter St.

ACC Multimodal Transportation Center at 775 E. Broad St.

Fire Station #7 at 2350 Barnett Shoals Rd.

Teams of two people collect the absentee ballots at least once every 24 hours. These absentee ballots are transported and stored in the same way as those received by mail.

The Board of Elections has been processing absentee ballots since June 4, according to an ACC news release.

Follow The Red & Black’s election page for updates about election results. Live updates will be on Twitter at @redandblack.