It’s election day in Georgia. As voters throughout the state head to the polls, here is some information on what elections are happening and how to vote in Athens-Clarke County.
There are five elections on the ballot today. Multiple local, state and national seats are up for election.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of candidates who are up for election Tuesday.
Early voting in Athens began on May 18. No voting is available at the Board of Elections Office or advance voting locations, which closed on Friday.
Voters should vote at their assigned precinct polling locations, according to an ACC news release. Voters can use their voter registration card or the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to determine their polling location. They can also use the interactive polling map on ACC’s Board of Elections website or call the Board of Elections at 706-613-3150.
Polling places in ACC are open until 7 p.m. Voters must be in line before that time. Charlotte Sosebee, the director of elections and voter registration at the ACC Board of Elections, said social distancing will be practiced and polling places will be regularly sanitized to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Voters must show one of six valid forms of photo ID when voting in-person.
For those who completed an absentee ballot, the county installed absentee ballot dropboxes in four locations in Athens. Absentee ballots must be received before 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted in the election.
Teams of two people collect the absentee ballots at least once every 24 hours. These absentee ballots are transported and stored in the same way as those received by mail.
The Board of Elections has been processing absentee ballots since June 4, according to an ACC news release.
Follow The Red & Black’s election page for updates about election results. Live updates will be on Twitter at @redandblack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.