Starting around 7 p.m. on May 24, candidates, constituents, students and citizens gathered at Little Kings Shuffle Club in downtown to watch the Athens Clarke-County election results. Many ACC government figures made appearances at the watch party put on by the Athens Clarke County Democratic Committee, including District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker, District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle, former mayor Gwen O’Looney and others.

The first few hours of night passed slowly as the Athens-Clarke County results refused to budge from 0% of precincts reporting. When the first results came in close to 10 p.m., the room erupted. Initial results were soon followed by more, as well cheering, chanting, jokes about Fred Moorman’s recent public indecency charge, drinks and victory speeches from elected candidates.

Mayor Kelly Girtz declared victory around 11 p.m., when 90% of precincts had reported results that placed Girtz significantly ahead of his competition. As of press time, with 95.83% of precincts reporting, Girtz leads with 59.39% of the unofficial vote, with Mara Zúñiga in second place with 24.91% of the unofficial vote. District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson, who won the District 5 Board of Education race, stood on a chair at the front of the room to declare Girtz’s victory and call him up for a speech.

Girtz climbed on top of the chair to chants of “Four more years!” He started his speech by thanking his family members and, more broadly, the families of other elected officials for the sacrifices and effort they put in to support their loved ones. He thanked people who had served him during his first mayoral term as well as his campaign team.

“Campaigns are also not done alone. If it had been up to me exclusively to do this thing, I would be a speck of dust on that floor,” Girtz said.

Girtz also thanked other candidates who ran for office this year. When others are around, you become a better candidate and even a better human being, he said. Being in a race with other candidates made him think carefully about how he would respond to or react to their actions, “even when they drop their drawers,” Girtz said. The joke was met with hollers and claps from the crowd. One member of the audience shouted “Show us your buttocks!” in reply to Girtz’ joke, to which he replied “It’s not in my skillset, really.”

Moving on from jokes about Moorman’s public indecency charge, Girtz also reflected on his previous jobs — time spent teaching and time spent working at a Pizza Hut in Five Points alongside Jay Gonzalez. He also took a moment to wish Bob Dylan a happy birthday, quoting a song lyric from “Every Grain of Sand” and saying the lyric means everyone is precious.

“I wouldn’t be the version of me sitting here in front of you if there was not Bob Dylan,” Girtz said.

Patrick Davenport declared his victory for the District 1 County Commission race shortly after Girtz’ speech, and he also climbed on top of the chair to say a few words. As of press time, Davenport leads the race with 80% of precincts reporting and 58.8% of the unofficial vote.

“Thank you to the great people of Athens-Clarke County — y’all gotta stick with me for four more years,” Davenport said.

The crowd was also passionate about races with candidates who weren’t in attendance for the watch party. Many crowd members cheered with excitement for District 3 Commission candidate Tiffany Taylor when results showed she won her race. The crowd also rooted in favor of T-SPLOST, with Houle and Parker leading chants in favor of the tax.

Emma Marzullo, a senior political science major at the University of Georgia, attended the watch party. She said she was excited about the results she saw, including the reelection of Mayor Girtz.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to find out that Kelly Girtz has been reelected. I think he’s doing good work as a mayor, especially working with the Democratic and leftist coalition that we have in the commission,” she said.

But, not all elections are over. For the District 10 U.S. House of Representatives race, both the Democratic and GOP primary elections will have runoffs on June 21. In Athens-Clarke County, the District 5 Commission election will also move to a runoff. Marzullo works as the field director for District 5 Commission candidate Matt Pulver, and she said last night if the race moved to a runoff the campaign would hit the ground running on Thursday.

“Outside of [the District 5 Commission election], work doesn’t end in electoral politics, right? It’s about, how are we going to organize our community? … How are we going to protect women’s rights in this country? How are we going to keep on the inclusionary zoning path? How are we going to bring affordable housing to Athens to protect our houseless communities? Work goes beyond electoral politics … which I think we’re all really excited about,” Marzullo said.

After a long night waiting for election results to come in, the crowd started to disperse following Girtz’ victory speech. He bid everyone farewell with a simple ending to his speech. He spoke on how the last seven years have been a strange era, and how the only way to make it to the next chapter is to engage with and have conversations with one another.

“That’s not easy work. But that’s going to be the definitive, necessary work to carry Athens on to be Athens that we hold in our hearts,” Girtz said.

He wrapped up the speech with one final round of thank you’s and by calling for the crowd to have a great night and to go grab a drink, which was met with one last round of applause from the crowd and chants of “Four more years! Four more years!”