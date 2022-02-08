On Jan. 28, Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School Principal Bipul Singh was seen on camera discarding 10 balloons and a card sent to support a student whose artwork featuring a pride flag was reportedly removed on Jan. 21 at the request of administrators who compared it to Nazi imagery.
In a video posted to YouTube on Feb. 4 by Jeffrey Jackson, the attorney representing the teacher, student and student’s family involved in the incident, a delivery of balloons was walked into the front office of the school at 12:24 p.m. and handed to the person behind the desk.
The four-minute video is camera footage from the school, showing the front door of OAES and behind the front desk, showing both a date and time stamp.
After receiving the balloons, the person behind the desk moves out of frame for about one minute, returning behind the desk and joined by Singh, who walks to the windows at the front of the school, looking around before pointing outside and speaking, as seen in the video.
The card clipped onto the balloons was retrieved by Singh who first reads it before looking at the person behind the desk and pressing it to the glass to be read by them. The card is then re-attached to the bottom of the balloons and carried behind the desk, where Singh grabs a pair of scissors, popping two of the balloons before walking out of frame, as seen in the video.
“Upon seeing the balloons Principle Singh proceeds to pop each and every balloon with force,” Jackson said in a statement posted on Instagram. “It is just as bad as it sounds.”
According to the order receipt and photos from the anonymous sender, posted by Jackson on Instagram, two sets of five rainbow balloons were ordered with a card that read “Dr. Singh & Ms. Scott, Gay is Ok! From, your entire community.”
Singh returns behind the desk less than one minute later, appearing again in frame, with five of the 10 balloons remaining, continuing to pop more with scissors.
As a visitor approached the desk at the end of the video, Singh threw the balloon remnants and the card into the trash can.
Beth Moore, Clarke County School District media contact did not respond when asked for comment.