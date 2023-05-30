Elisa Zarate has been appointed Interim Clerk of Superior and State Courts in Athens-Clarke County, effective June 1, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County government.
The Clerk of the Court manages court documents and records, and collects and disburses fees, fines and costs.
Zarate’s appointment comes following the resignation of Beverly Logan, who served in the position for 30 years until May 31, the release said. The current Chief Deputy Clerk is not a resident of the county and is therefore unable to serve in the position, creating the need for an interim clerk to be appointed.
Probate Court Judge Susan Schaffer selected Zarate from a pool of applications that were accepted until May 22. Zarate will serve in the position until a special election can be held. The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections will approve a date for the election.
Zarate has served as the Court Administrator for Athens-Clarke County for the past three years and previously served as the coordinator for the county’s mental health court for more than seven years, according to the release. She has a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Georgia College and State University, and a Master of Social Work from the University of Georgia.
“I believe that my decade of experience with the Athens-Clarke County court system and the excellent staff in the clerk’s office will help ensure a smooth transition,” Zarate said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the community in this new role.“