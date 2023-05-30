Georgia men’s tennis’ second-ranked Ethan Quinn won the NCAA Men's Singles Tennis Championship on Saturday after defeating No. 8 Ondrej Styler of Michigan 6-7(7-2), 7-6(7-5), 6-2. Quinn is just the third Bulldog to win the NCAA singles tournament and the program’s fifth singles title overall. Quinn is also just the fourth freshman ever to win the NCAA mens’ singles championship since 1977.