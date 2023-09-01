Elisa Zarate is campaigning for Athens-Clarke County clerk of court, which she currently serves in an interim role, ahead of the special election happening on Nov. 7.
Zarate was appointed by Probate Judge Susan Schaffer following the resignation of Beverly Logan, former clerk of court. Logan retired the position on May 31, and Zarate was appointed the following day, June 1.
Zarate obtained her Bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a focus on political science and psychology from Georgia College and State University and her master’s degree in social work from the University of Georgia.
Prior to moving into the position of interim clerk of court, Zarate spent three years working as the Court Administrator for the six courts of Athens-Clarke County and seven years working as the Program Coordinator for the ACC Treatment and Accountability Court, according to her campaign website.
“I was always interested in that intersection of criminal justice but also mental health, behavioral health and that's kind of how I got started,” Zarate said.
Usually, when a clerk of court resigns, the Chief Deputy Clerk moves into the interim role. However, Tiffany Treadway, the Chief Deputy Clerk of Athens-Clarke County, has lived out of Athens-Clarke County for less than two years and is therefore ineligible for the position.
Zarate, having lived in the area since 2005, has several years of experience in the healthcare and criminal justice fields, in addition to her nonprofit work.
“It was a mix of case management and direct practice, but also a lot of nonprofit work,” Zarate said.
Zarate’s experience in the criminal justice and healthcare fields could be useful to her type of work that the clerk of court is responsible for on the day-to-day. According to Logan, the clerk of courts deals with matters ranging from adoptions hearings and overseeing jurors to tax matters and fines.
“You've got civil hearings, you've got divorces, child support, protective orders. In the office, you're dealing with adoptions, you've got land records, you've got jurors that need to be excused or deferred coming in or calling in,” Logan said.
Logan was the ACC clerk of court for 30 years before her retirement, winning the special election for the position in 1993.
“The clerk is one that just keeps the harmony going. We are the official record keeper. We are the custodian of the records,” Logan said.
Logan’s retirement comes with the loss of many years experience and relationships built with the Probate, Municipal and Superior Courts and judges, said Hunaid Qadir, member of the Board of Elections and Board of Equalization, in an email to The Red & Black. Her experience and relationships with these courts and judges allowed for Athens-Clarke County to function at its best, he added.
However, Zarate and Logan worked closely with each other prior to Logan’s retirement, and Zarate’s experience as interim clerk of court has granted her time to foster these relationships with the courts and judges.
“When she became the court administrator, I had a very close working relationship with her,” Logan said. “I’m very impressed with her intelligence, her knowledge base, her demenaor, her work ethic is top notch.”
Both Zarate and Logan were appointed interim clerk of courts following the retirement of their predecessor and had to campaign for election. They both encourage constituents to register to vote or participate in advance voting. Logan also suggested applying for an absentee ballot.
“The goal is to get as many people to vote early,” Zarate said.
Those who are eligible to vote in Athens-Clarke County can register to vote until Oct. 10. Early voting will be open from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3. The special election will take place on Nov. 7.