On Saturday night, the Friends of the Brooklyn Cemetery hosted an Evensong at the historic cemetery located behind Clarke Middle School and Alps Road Elementary School, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Brooklyn Cemetery, formerly known as the Bethlehem Cemetery, was one of the first African American cemeteries in Athens. The cemetery has served as a final resting place for many residents of the Brooklyn Road and Hawthorne areas, on the west side of Athens, since 1882, according to their website.
An Evensong is a Christian church service held in the evenings that includes choir services, readings and prayer, according to the Oxford English Dictionary. For the readings, guest speakers shared stories of their ancestors.
Although time and wear have laid claim to most of the tombstones, the efforts of Brooklyn Road native Linda Davis, and former Clarke Middle School teacher Karl Scott, have proven vital in keeping the cemetery in good shape.
The duo founded the Friends of the Brooklyn Cemetery, a volunteer arm of the Brooklyn Cemetery, in 2006 with the aim of restoring, rebuilding and commemorating not only the cemetery itself, but those buried there as well.
Brooklyn Cemetery has become a vital marker of many Black lives forgotten by traditional narratives in American history, utilizing the help of volunteers and family members of the deceased to carry on its mission.
“So much history gets filtered through the lens of who gets written about, who’s famous,” Scott said. “In many cases, once all the people die that knew that person, [their tombstone’s] all that’s left.”