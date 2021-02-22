Following the week of Valentine’s Day from Feb. 21-27, the LGBTQ community celebrates those who view love a little differently with Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week.
With the label first coined in the early 2000s, aromantic people are those who experience little to no romantic attraction to others. They may still experience non-romantic forms of attraction, such as sexual or platonic attraction.
Some people on the aromantic spectrum may take a queerplatonic partner, which is comparable to a significant other. Queerplatonic relationships are those that defy the social standards of platonic relationships (like friendships) but are not romantic. These social standards are collectively referred to as “amatonormativity.”
Coined by Elizabeth Brake, amatonormativity is defined as “the assumptions that a central, exclusive, amorous relationship is normal for humans, in that it is a universally shared goal, and that such a relationship is normative, in that it should be aimed at in preference to other relationship types.”
According to Brake, amatonormativity favors love and romance and downplays friendships or being single.
The aromantic flag features shades of green as a complimentary to red, the color often associated with love.
The two green stripes represent aromanticism and the spectrum of identities. The white stripe represents platonic attraction, and the gray and black stripes represents the array of sexual attraction, or lack thereof, that aromantic people may also experience.
Some aromantic celebrities include singers Cavetown and Moses Sumney, who wrote an album entitled “Aromanticism.”