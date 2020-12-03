The 2020 general election in Georgia was unlike any other in the state’s history. The election set a record for early voting and absentee ballots submitted before Election Day, and the state has held two recounts to officially certify the results. The second recount, requested by President Donald Trump’s campaign, is expected to be completed by Friday.

Trump spread claims of voter fraud in Georgia, where former Vice President Joe Biden won by less than 0.5% of the vote and flipped the longtime Republican stronghold.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state. While Raffensperger’s office is investigating groups that are trying to register voters for the Jan. 5 runoffs for U.S. Senate, he said Georgians can be confident that their vote is secure.

According to the Associated Press, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and voter fraud is “exceedingly rare.”

The minor instances of voter fraud over the course of American history do not compare to widespread voter suppression. Voter fraud undermines the legitimacy of an election, but voter suppression keeps the people’s voice from being heard.

The United States has a long history of voter suppression that still continues today. Voter suppression has played a significant role in voting and election results since the founding of the country in 1776.

The right to vote, access to the polls and the ability to vote easily and without fear of retaliation or violence are all fundamental rights of American citizens. However, these rights were not always granted to everyone, and still are not granted to some today.

History of voter suppression

From the post-Civil War era of American history, many attempts have been made to suppress the vote. Though the 15th Amendment formally granted Black men the right to vote in 1870, various state laws curbed the national effect of the amendment.

Literacy tests, poll taxes and Jim Crow laws prevented Black men from participating in democracy, particularly in the South. University of Georgia history professor Robert Pratt said these laws were effective in minimizing Black participation in elections.

“Ever since African Americans were freed from the bonds of slavery and began to exercise the right to vote, which they knew was very important to them, there were whites who wanted to make sure they did not exercise that right,” Pratt said.

Nearly 100 years after the ratification of the 15th Amendment, both poll taxes and literacy tests were abolished through the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The threat of violence from white supremacy groups such as the Ku Klux Klan also deterred Black men from exercising their right to vote. The KKK sought to diminish the impact of the Republican party, which had an anti-slavery platform, through terrorizing and murdering those who voted for and represented the party.

Pratt said Southern white voters were not ready to share political power with Black Americans and used legal schemes and fear at the polls to stop the vote. Violence and lynchings played a crucial role in deterring African Americans from voting, he said.

“There were many white southern politicians who actively campaigned on the platform of raw terror,” Pratt said.

Suppressing the vote of underrepresented groups

Because of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, Asian Americans found it extremely difficult to enter and remain in the U.S. Since it was difficult to obtain citizenship, Asian Americans had no way to vote and therefore no political voice to contest the laws against them.

Native Americans were also excluded from voting in elections. Before the Civil War, only some Native Americans of one-half or less native blood could become citizens and vote.

Though the Snyder Act was passed by Congress in 1924 and allowed Native Americans born in the U.S. to receive full citizenship, various states still denied Native Americans the right to vote in the 20th century. After the Snyder Act was passed, it took almost 40 years for all 50 states to allow Native Americans the right to vote.

Women's suffrage activists like Susan B. Anthony and Matilda Joslyn Gage started petitioning for women’s right to vote even before the 15th Amendment was passed. After a long battle for suffrage, the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920 and granted white women the right to vote, but Black women did not get the right to vote until the passing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Still continues today

Voters can still experience a range of voter suppression tactics, such as voter registration restrictions and gerrymandering.

Voter registration restrictions provide an extra challenge for voters to cast a ballot on Election Day. Some states, including Georgia, require voter registration forms to be submitted either in person, online or by mail at least 29 days in advance of Election Day. For busy Americans, this deadline can be easily overlooked the month before the election, causing decreased voter registration and fewer votes cast.

To curb the stifling effects of voter registration laws, 21 states and the District of Columbia have adopted same day registration which allows citizens to register and vote on the same day.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, 36 states have voter identification laws which require voters to present photo identification at the polls. Seven of these 36, including Georgia, have strict voter ID laws in which voters must present a specific form of photo identification from a limited list in order to vote.

In some states, convicted felons can lose the right to vote temporarily or indefinitely. Convicted felons in Georgia can lose the right to vote while incarcerated and for a period of time after, typically for the duration of parole or probation. In 11 states, felons lose the right to vote indefinitely for certain crimes. Only in the District of Columbia, Maine and Vermont do felons never lose the right to vote.

UGA political science professor Jeffrey Glas said Republican states commonly disqualify felons from voting because released felons are likely to vote Democrat.

Gerrymandering also is considered a form of voter suppression and vote manipulation. Gerrymandering is the process of redrawing district lines to grant a certain party an advantage in elections. By diluting the vote of a certain party, the state can diminish the effect of a certain population’s vote.

Glas said gerrymandering affects all districts across the U.S., and the results of elections are inherently decided due to the partisan lines drawn to benefit a single party.

“[U.S. House] District 10 for example, where we are in Athens, is overwhelmingly Republican, and is drawn that way very specifically to create a politically insulated district for the Republican party, “ Glas said.

Glas also said that with current technological advancements, states shouldn’t necessarily have to register people in order for them to vote, like in North Dakota.

“We are past the point where registration is even a necessary process all together,” Glas said.