Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities’ grantee Exceptional Living 101 will host emergency preparedness events to educate and inform the Athens disabled community, according to a press release from GCDD.
The first event will take place in-person on March 23 at the Athens-Clarke County Library. The second event is virtual and will take place on March 30. Both will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. According to the press release, both events are free, but registration is required.
““We are looking to hear from people within the disability community, as well as their family and friends that provide supports, regarding their lived experiences in dealing with and managing emergency situations and accessing services,” Naomi Williams, founder and owner of Exceptional Living 101, said in the press release. “We want to hear from the community and learn what you consider an emergency, how you prepare for it and what supports you need or barriers you encounter.”
The events will be in collaboration with the Georgia Advocacy Office and supported by the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, according to the press release.