Sally Sheppard, executive director at The Cottage. Sheppard will step down from her role on April 1.

 Caitlin Jett

Sally Kimel-Sheppard, executive director of the Athens nonprofit The Cottage Sexual Assault Center and Children’s Advocacy Cener, will step down from her position effective April 1.  Kimel-Sheppard has held the position for the past 15 years, according to a Monday press release.

The Cottage Board of Directors has formed a search committee to find a replacement. The release said that Annelise Allgood, director of child services at The Cottage and Linnea Ionno, the current director of adult services, will serve as interim co-directors until the position is filled permanently.

“My time at The Cottage has been a period in my life of tremendous personal and professional growth, for which I am grateful,” Kimel-Sheppard said. “Working with our agency’s community partners has shown me firsthand the power of community working toward a common goal. I am ready to take on new challenges and opportunities and will bring all that I’ve learned into what’s next.” 

