Nationwide protests began last week because of the deaths of black Americans Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Taylor and Floyd were both killed by police. This past week, protesters with signs went out into the streets of Athens in order to protest police violence against black people.

There has been a lot of coverage about their deaths and the recent protests in the news. The Red & Black has compiled a timeline of major events to help readers process the current news and understand what led to the peaceful rally hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement on Saturday.

Breonna Taylor’s death

Taylor is included in the photo and description for Saturday’s rally. Her death gained less national attention than the deaths of Arbery and Floyd, with her lawyers stating that the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic likely dampened the initial response in the news, according to The New York Times.

Police shot Taylor in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13. The police were executing a “no-knock” search warrant in relation to two men who were suspected of selling drugs in a home that was 10 miles away from Taylor’s apartment. A “no-knock” warrant means officers do not have to identify themselves as law enforcement. The warrant included Taylor’s home, “which police suspected was used to receive drugs,” according to The Louisville Courier Journal.

The police used a battering ram to enter Taylor’s apartment and eventually fired shots, striking her at least eight times. According to The New York Times, the Louisville police fired because Taylor’s boyfriend fired first. He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

The police did not find drugs in the apartment, according to her boyfriend’s lawyer.

Ahmaud Arbery’s death and video

Arbery’s death gained national attention after a video surfaced in which he was shot by two men in a Brunswick neighborhood.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23. While on a run, two men — father and son Greg and Travis McMichael — suspected that he could be a suspect in a string of burglaries, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They followed Arbery in their truck and shot him.

The video of his death surfaced in May. The two men who shot Arbery were arrested and charged in May with murder and aggravated assault, months after the actual event.

The trial for the two men began Thursday.

George Floyd’s death and video

Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis. A deli employee called the police, alleging that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill. Four policemen arrived at the scene and arrested Floyd. One officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground with his knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. He died shortly after paramedics arrived at the scene. The video of his death surfaced shortly after.

The four officers involved in the incident have all been charged, according to CNN. Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The murder charge was changed to second-degree. The other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Minneapolis protests

Protests in Minneapolis began on May 26. Protesters gathered near the convenience store where Floyd was murdered, and throughout the day they clashed with police and were eventually met with tear gas, according to The Minnesota Daily.

Some protests transformed into “rioting and looting,” according to CNN. People took items from a Minneapolis Target, and there were multiple fires throughout the city.

In the subsequent days, protests both peaceful and violent broke out across all 50 states and internationally, including in major international cities such as London and Berlin. President Trump began commenting on the events; he notably tweeted that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” on May 29.

Atlanta protests

Protests occurred every day last week in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. There was a curfew extended nightly from 8 p.m to sunrise, which ended on Saturday night.

On the first day of protests, May 29, a peaceful gathering which began at Centennial Olympic Park later turned violent. Protesters damaged the CNN Center downtown.

Arrests have occurred throughout the week.

Athens protests

May 31 was Athens’ first large protest, with an estimated 2,000 protesters gathering at the University of Georgia Arch and at City Hall. The first protest officially lasted for two hours and remained peaceful. Though the protest officially ended at 7 p.m, some protesters stayed later.

Around 100 stayed until midnight. Athens-Clarke County instituted a 9 p.m curfew, which was announced on the county website around 9:45 p.m, and restricted access to the downtown streets with road blocks on Clayton, Lumpkin and Thomas Streets.

Around midnight, ACC police used tear gas to disperse protesters.

Since Sunday, there have been daily protests at the crosswalk median at the intersection of College Avenue and Broad Street. These protests have remained peaceful.

This led up to Saturday’s rally at 2 p.m at City Hall. The event was organized by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement. The rally lasted until around 4:30 p.m and saw speeches by Mokah Jasmine Johnson and other community leaders.

The rally remained peaceful. After it was over, protesters moved to the Arch. Mayor Kelly Girtz made an appearance and handed out pizzas around 7:30 p.m.

The night ended with dancing to black musical artists, including Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

Protests will continue downtown every day next week, organizers said.