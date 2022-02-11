Chris Woodward, a sixth grade gifted collaborator, said when he walks the halls at Clarke Middle School, he finds a shortage of teaching staff and very few substitutes.
On Jan. 19, this shortage caused CMS and three other schools in the district to switch to virtual learning for the remainder of the week.
The four schools returned in person, but the closures are only the latest in a pattern of instability for Clarke and other school districts across the state and country.
CCSD schools have flipped between virtual and in-person instruction in response to COVID-19 since they reopened in-person in February 2021.
Parents have expressed concern for their children’s educations in these conditions, and teachers have struggled to keep up with the extra workload from having to cover for their absent colleagues.
Many wonder if the school system will come up with a new solution besides switching to online learning to help fix the current shortage. As of press time, CCSD has not responded to The Red & Black’s request to comment on the staffing shortages.
Teachers stretched thin
Due to a high number of teaching staff absent at Clarke Middle School, Katie Johnson, an eighth grade gifted collaborator, said the administration has been forced to pull collaborators like herself from their classrooms. This is because there are not enough substitute teachers to cover the classes of missing teachers, Johnson said.
Gifted collaborators are teachers who are in charge of making sure the needs of specific groups of students are met.
Groups including special education, gifted and English as a second language students, all have collaborators in their classrooms who are there to assist them.
“We’re mostly subbing in random classes,” Johnson said. “A lot of times I’ll be put in a math class or an art class that I’m not actually certified to teach.”
Woodward said in an email to The Red & Black that being pulled to substitute for a class often means teachers have limited time to complete their job during the school day. Oftentimes, teachers have to increase their workload at home after school.
Substitute shortages add to a teacher’s workload by requiring them to cover for classes during their planning periods and duty-free lunch times, according to a report by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE).
Teachers regularly have to teach combined classrooms and spend additional time supporting substitutes throughout the school day.
“Our school administrators work hard to ensure that we are not always pulled if they have that leeway, but when we are 20 to 30 staff members down with only 3 to 5 subs in the building there is only so much space they can give us,” Woodward said.
Woodward explained that the school system understands that teachers have to make up for their missed work and planning time during the day outside of school. Teachers are compensated for the time they spend substitute teaching because of this.
Changes to learning
Heather Dean, the mother of a Clarke Central High School student, thought that the quick transition to virtual learning at her daughter’s school was smooth due to the teachers’ and students’ previous experience with online learning.
Dean said it was still hard, however, for her daughter to learn certain subjects, like math, virtually because there are more steps to go through and to teach.
Dean said it can also be hard for teachers to gauge if students are understanding the material they are being taught over Zoom.
“You don’t have that face-to-face interaction where you can kind of gauge their knowledge of the subject or how much they’re paying attention to things like that,” Dean said. “I think that is really challenging for teachers and for students.”
While there might be some challenges to online learning, in-person instruction has also become more difficult to accomplish and successfully provide students with quality education, due to the staff shortage the district is currently facing.
Johnson said parents in the district have been pushing for face-to-face learning, but many of them don’t realize that there are a large number of teachers substitute teaching for other classes due to staff shortages.
“When I sub, I’ll just walk in and there’ll be a letter on the board that says open up Google classroom and do your assignment. The kids then work independently on the assignment that I have no idea how to teach about,” Johnson said. “So people think that’s better than digital, but it’s actually worse because they are doing self-taught classes.”
The shortage of staff and substitute teachers at schools affects students’ learning in multiple ways including missed or delayed instruction, increased behavioral problems, loss of student engagement and instruction from substitutes who don’t have any content knowledge, according to the PAGE report.
“Instability is damaging to students - all students, but especially fragile learners. Having subs in classes so often this year disrupts much of the instructional push being planned by their teachers,” Woodward said. “I worry about the validity of standardized and district-led interim tests.”
Teachers and parents have expressed concern that since collaborators are being taken away to cover other classes, the students they are supposed to be assisting are not getting the proper support and education that is required.
For example, Johnson said a common situation teachers are now facing is running a classroom with 27 students, seven of whom are special education students. If the special education collaborator is pulled from that room, then the general education teacher is tasked with supervising all 27 students.
National shortage, local pains
Woodward explained that Clarke County has been struggling with significant staffing shortages for the past two years. This issue, however, is not just a local problem.
“There is a national shortage of teachers, and a national shortage of subs,” Woodward said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has played a key role in the struggle to find and keep schools fully staffed. In January 2022, there were 1,532 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of both students and staff in the district, according to the Clarke County School District COVID-19 Reporting Dashboard.
“Nobody wants to teach anymore,” Johnson said. “When a teacher’s planning period gets taken to sub, that means that the teacher might not go to the bathroom or eat.”
Johnson said the increased workload and limited breaks teachers have experienced due to covering their colleagues’ classrooms have caused some to have emotional breakdowns and feel burned out.
“It’s also really hard to sub in Clarke County,” Johnson said. “In order to sign up to sub, you only need a high school diploma, but many people don’t hear back about the job for two to three months.”
According to the PAGE report, 93% of teachers say their districts are having difficulty recruiting substitutes because of limited state funds.
The state provides $150 per year through its Quality Basic Education formula to cover the cost of a substitute for five days per year, per teacher, according to the PAGE report. This amount has not changed since the 1980s.
“Overall, I’ve just been disappointed in Clarke County. Staff shortages and sub shortages seemed to have been an issue before COVID, and the answer was always, when it was brought up, was that it’s a national issue,” Dean said. “That’s not a solution.”
What’s the solution?
The rising need for substitutes caused by the pandemic has increased wages in many districts in Georgia and widened the gap between what they spend to cover substitutes and the state’s contribution, according to the PAGE report.
“I think about the money spent, despite weeks of being 20+ staff members down each day,” Woodward said. “I wonder how that money could be better leveraged to help the community while also ensuring a more consistent presence of subs in buildings.”
Woodward said there have been small steps in offering bonuses to teachers and some incentives to subs. Outside of this, however, there is still a lack of creative solutions to fix the issue.
“I’m very worried that we’re on the edge of a really bad situation where teachers are going to be leaving, and we won’t be able to hire teachers or hold onto subs,” Dean said. “I feel like we’re on the edge of a cliff, and I don’t know if people are getting that we’re kind of in a crisis right now.”