On Monday, a statement with a list of demands was released by Jeffrey Jackson, an attorney representing a teacher, student and student’s family involved in an alleged incident at Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School on Jan. 21 where an administrator asked a teacher to take down student artwork in support of the LGBTQ community.
The statement Jackson released featured nine demands in response to the artwork being allegedly likened to that of a Nazi flag, including the resignation of Vice Principal Sandra Scott, who is accused of comparing the artwork to swastikas, and Principal Dr. Bipul Singh, who is accused of defending the comparison.
Other demands include asking the school to uphold the teacher’s position allowing the flag to be displayed and commend them for their actions, a public apology to the family and student from both administrators, and an apology by Scott to the LGBTQ and Jewish community. Additionally, the statement demands a permanent mural be created by the student, an amendment of all current policies and code of conduct handbooks, and the implementation of professional, sensitivity and Safe Schools training.
Acting Superintendent Brannon Gaskins released an updated statement in response to the situation addressing the Clarke County School District community.
“We wholeheartedly condemn this reference and apologize for the harm these events have caused the student, the Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary community, CCSD, and the entire Athens community, specifically members and allies of our LGBTQIA+ community,” Gaskins said in the statement.
Gaskins said CCSD disagrees with visibly disciplining employees, but welcomes constructive criticism that refrains from “making personal attacks on individuals.” Gaskins concluded the letter by saying he is to meet with OAES faculty and community partners this week.
The Clarke County Board of Education also called for a special meeting yesterday at 6 p.m. to “develop actions and processes to ensure equity is interwoven/integrated into all aspects of district operations,” according to Flagpole. The meeting has not yet been posted on YouTube, where they are typically streamed and uploaded.
AthensPRIDE posted statements from the teacher and family involved in the incident on Instagram.
“The actions displayed by our administration is discriminatory and extremely upsetting. Forcing me to take down a beautiful drawing made by a student that states ‘Gay is OK’ is a clear act of discrimination,” the teacher said in their statement. “This promotes the idea that being gay is not ok and comparing pride flags to swastikas is both ignorant and hurtful to multiple communities. As leaders, they should be held fully accountable for the events that have transpired.”
The statement from the family conveyed a similar stance.
“We are proud of our child for embedding a positive message of inclusivity and acceptance in their art,” the family said. “As parents and members of the community, we are disappointed by the discrimination allowed through our institutions and the actions of Dr. Singh and Ms. Scott and believe that this cannot be allowed to continue.”