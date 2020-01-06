On Jan. 4, a car crash on U.S. Route 29 in Athens left one person dead and three others injured, according to an announcement from Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The collision took place around 10:45 a.m. when a 1993 Buick Regal heading westbound on Harve Mathis Road attempted to cross Route 29. The Regal was struck by a 2011 Jeep traveling north on Route 29, the announcement said.
The 81-year-old man driving the Regal was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the announcement.
The Regal’s passenger, a 77-year-old female, was removed from the car and taken by emergency medical services to a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” the announcement said.
The occupants of the Jeep, both 19, had minor injuries and arranged their own transportation to the hospital, the announcement said.
