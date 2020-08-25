A fatal shooting occurred before 5:00 p.m. at Apex Chevron on Aug. 25, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police press release.
The name of the deceased will be released once the police identify the next of kin. ACCPD has identified a person of interest and an investigation is underway, according to the release.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, ACCPD requests people to contact Lt. David Norris at 762-400-7165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.