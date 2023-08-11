While many consider Athens to be a town for college students, the city offers a number of groups outside of the university catering to all kinds of hobbies. Check out these groups for people of all walks of life and interests.
Arts/Crafts:
Athens Area Plein Air Artists - A group of artists who create outdoors. They meet on the second Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s free and open to people of all skill levels.
Athens Fibercraft Guild - A local guild for anyone interested in fiber arts, including weaving, quilting, embroidery, knitting, crocheting, looping, basketry, paper-making and more. Members share their skills with one another, and people of all skill levels are welcome to join. Weekly meetings are held September through June on the second Tuesday of the month at 12:30 pm at the Lyndon House Arts Center.
Revival Yarns - This yarn store has a weekly craft night on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They also have monthly “knit-a-long” workshops where attendees work on knitting projects together.
Book Clubs:
Avid Bookshop - This local bookstore has a variety of book clubs for whatever genre tickles your fancy, from queer literature to social justice reads to young adult novels. Meetings are typically held in the evening, but the day depends on the specific club. There is no admission charge to any of the book clubs.
Athens Regional Library System - The local library system holds book clubs for all ages at all of its locations. You can view the various clubs on the library’s website and filter by location and age group.
Silent Book Club Athens - A global organization with a chapter in Athens. This nontraditional book club does not have an assigned book. Instead, attendees meet to chat about whatever book they’re currently reading. Meetups are at various locations and times; updates can be found on their Facebook page.
Theater/Performance:
Flying Squid Comedy - A comedy collective that produces standup and improv shows, featuring Friday workshops, open improv nights and more.
Queer Arts Athens - A community that offers support for queer artists in the South and provides a safe space to perform.
Athletics, Sports & Fitness:
Athens-Clarke County Adult Sports - The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services offers multiple sports groups for adults including basketball, soccer, general fitness, martial arts and more. Teams are open to people of various ages and experience levels.
GO Kickball - Athens’ local coed GO Kickball chapter. GO Kickball has leagues across the country, with the Athens league offering a place for people to get active in a non-judgemental environment.
Showtime Bowl - Local bowling alley with multiple adult and youth bowling leagues throughout the week.
BikeAthens - A non-profit organization dedicated to promoting transportation equity. They also have a Bike Recycling Program that refurbishes bicycles for people in need.
SORBA Athens - A non-profit focused on multi-use bike trails and mountain biking.