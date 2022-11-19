A fire damaged 14 units in the University Oaks Apartments on Nov. 18, according to a Facebook post from Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services.
ACCFES responded to the fire at 2360 West Broad St. around 6 p.m., the post said.
Crews were still at the scene around 8:30 p.m. to ensure the fire was extinguished and assist the displaced residents, according to a Facebook post from ACCFES.
“No injuries have been reported and volunteers from the Red Cross are responding to assist residents,” the post said.