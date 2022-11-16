A fire was intentionally started at Cedar Shoals High School on Wednesday morning in a student bathroom located in the school’s main building, according to a release from Clarke County School District communications specialist Scott Thompson.
The fire was extinguished quickly but it activated the sprinkler system, causing smoke to fill the building. Students were evacuated to the gym and fine arts building before classes were immediately dismissed and students were sent home to finish the school day online, Thompson said.
“We will be providing updates on our website and district Facebook page as they become available and also communicating updates to our families,” Thompson said. “We anticipate having a determination late this afternoon/early this evening on whether the school can reopen for instruction tomorrow, and I will communicate that update to you.”