No loving daughter is ever prepared to hear that her father has cancer, but at the age of 10, Kathryn Grace Farmer faced that daunting reality. She always knew that what her dad, Lieutenant Keith Edward Farmer, did for a living was risky. Many days, she and her older sister, Madison, worried he would not make it home.
On July 14, 2021, Farmer died of colorectal cancer, which he contracted from his 25 years as a firefighter.
Cancer is the number one job-related death for firefighters, according to Walter Dix, District 12 Vice President of The International Association of Firefighters, but it is just one of the many hazards associated with the occupation. Cardiac arrest and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder are other common ailments, and due to the amount of physical and emotional duress, many of these emergency responders retire at an early age.
When recalling their father’s legacy, Kathryn Grace and Madison Farmer are proud to say that Keith Edward Farmer, or “Eddie,” was one of the founding members of The Professional Firefighters of Athens, or IAFF Local 2795, a union that is dedicated to the safety of the community, according to the organization’s website. Local 2795 advocates for safer policies by working with elected officials and decision makers to provide highly trained firefighters.
Local 2795 is lobbying for collective bargaining rights so that union representatives can negotiate terms of employment such as wages, hours and working conditions for Athens firefighters. During their regular work session on June 6, Athens Clarke-County commissioners will further discuss the much-debated Firefighters Mediation Act — formally known as Title 25 — an ordinance that would allow firefighters to collectively bargain with their employer.
Historically, the relationship between the ACC manager’s, Blaine Williams, office and the union has been one-sided, but if the act is passed, the firefighters would then take a vote to recognize the union as their formal representation in dealings with the city and begin drawing a collective bargaining agreement. Firefighters would not be required to be union members to reap the benefits of the act.
A lack of recognition
During a public input session on April 4, Jeremy Williams, an ACC firefighter and the former president of Local 2795, alleged that in 2012, the former manager enforced a gag order to “silence” union representatives who challenged decisions that, according to Williams, would have impacted public safety.
At the May 9 Regular Work Session where IAFF representatives and Manager Blaine Williams presented opposing viewpoints on collective bargaining, District 7 Commissioner John Culpepper broached the topic of the alleged gag order and asked the manager if he knew anything about it.
“I'm not seeing it. In writing, I mean. I've heard about it like everybody else,” Manager Blaine Williams said, publicly denying any knowledge of an official policy that restricts ACC administration from recognizing the union.
The Red & Black filed public records requests, but was unable to find any evidence of a written policy that restricts either the fire chief, management or other personnel from engaging the union. However, a thread of emails between Blaine Williams and Fire Chief Jeff Scarborough showed the city was often not communicative when dealing with the union.
On Sept. 17, 2018, Aaron Class, the former president of Local 2795, emailed Blaine Williams to inform him of an opportunity for free HAZMAT technician level training and grant writing assistance offered by the union, according to the emails. Class also made an effort to arrange a meeting between Williams and IAFF’s regional representative, but Williams declined the offer after consulting the Fire Chief.
“I have been previously told not to officially recognize the union,” Scarborough replied to Williams’ email.
The following day, Williams replied to Class’ email and thanked him for his offer, but stated that ACC would not accept the union’s offer to assist with grant funding because it was ineligible.
“I am asking our chiefs to direct Fire Department staff to identify potential and eligible funding towards these purposes,” Williams wrote. He did not say anything about the proposed meeting.
Williams said in an email to The Red & Black that as city manager he prioritizes the concerns of city employees and special interest groups.
“I meet with all types of special interest groups, and I also meet with any and all employees as part of my work. Any employee can speak for themselves, and I hear from employees routinely about organization-wide concerns,” Williams said. “I have not engaged an unofficial and self-identified group to take the lead and speak on behalf of a substantial number of other employees.”
Three years later, Deputy Fire Chief Mark Melvin echoed Scarbrough’s stance in an email to SPLOST Program Administrator Keith Sanders. Sanders had reached out for clarification regarding comments made by union representatives during a public input session on July 19, 2022.
“[I]n the past, we were informed not to acknowledge the Union, and that is our stance now,” Melvin wrote. He asked that Sanders reach out to the VP of Local 2795 directly for clarification on comments made during the public input session.
A matter of priorities
Williams has expressed an unwillingness to recognize or engage with the union. At the Mayor & Commission Regular Work Session on May 9, Williams presented his reservations related to unions and said that he would not meet with a subset of employees because he would “rather just deal with the employees in general.”
Earlier this year, Williams conducted a series of visits to fire stations to speak with the firefighters and hear their concerns. At the May 9 meeting he promised that he would respond to the firefighters comments in 60 days.
“I would love to go and meet with all of our employees on a routine basis and hear what they have to say. And if you would allow me to do that, I'll do that,” Williams said to the Commission. “It just comes at the expense of other priorities. And that's why I started down the road of priorities.”
IAFF District Field Service Representative Tory Fatjo, on the other hand, suggests that because the union actually represents a majority, 75%, of the Fire Department with 103 members of Local 2795, meeting with the union would be an efficient way for management to hear the firefighters’ concerns.
“Having employee groups or unions who bring the issues of the majority makes that time easier because you're meeting with one person — say the president of our association — instead of trying to do station visits as he was doing in order to meet with [all the firefighters],” Fatjo said.
Another model
Currently, only two municipalities in Georgia have legally passed the Firefighters Mediation Act. The City of South Fulton was the first to pass the act in July 2019, although it took another three years for the city to sign a collective bargaining agreement, a legal contract between the employer and employee with agreed upon conditions related to hours and wages, safety, disciplinary action pay and more.
Passing the act and approving the collective bargaining agreement was not without challenges. According to South Fulton District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs it was a long and tedious process that she characterized as a ‘tug of war’ between the former manager and the firefighters union.
“There were a lot of growing pains on every side — whenever you're doing something historic, that's just going to always be the case,” Mayor Pro Tem and District 6 Councilwoman Natasha Williams-Brown said. “And because we were trying to do this collective bargaining in a state where people tend to be hostile to unions —people made a lot of assumptions the first time around what they thought was going to happen — but then I think the reality people saw this isn't the big boogeyman people tried to make it out to be. So, it was going a lot more smoothly the second time.”
David Daniels holds a Ph.D. in Occupational Health and Safety and works as a consultant to Local 3920. Daniels has worked as a firefighter in four states, serving as a chief in three, including Georgia, and has worked on both the management and labor side of a collective bargaining negotiation. He says that many of the concerns regarding collective bargaining stem from misunderstanding about the true purpose of collective bargaining.
“This is something that I don’t think sometimes people get: contract is really to facilitate the relationship,” Daniels said. “It's kind of like an ongoing prenup. It's to manage the relationship between labor and management. It's not a declaration of war. It’s how does this relationship work, and it gives voice to people who often don't have voice.”
In Athens, it is up to the commissioners to decide whether or not firefighters will have the opportunity to negotiate with their employer. District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton hopes that her colleagues will put away personal agendas and do what is best for the city.
“I'm hoping that we can get to that point, and there's a give and take if necessary,” Thornton said. “But if anybody walks away feeling like ‘Oh, we beat them,’ or ‘we beat her,’ then we’re all going to lose in the long run, because this is not going to go away.”