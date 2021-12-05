The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 case within the state that was caused by the omicron variant, according to a Sunday press release. After returning from a trip to South Africa, the individual developed minor symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The existence of the omicron strain was verified by genomic sequencing.

The person is quarantined at home, and contact tracing is being conducted to locate close contacts who may be infected.

“Vaccination is key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and helps prevent new variants like Omicron from emerging,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia DPH. “It also is important to remember that even as Omicron is emerging, we are still in the midst of a pandemic currently being fueled by the Delta variant.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health was alerted on Dec 3. that a Georgia resident living in New Jersey had tested positive for the omicron strain.