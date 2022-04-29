1. UGA University Council holds final spring meeting
The UGA University Council held its final meeting of the spring 2022 semester on April 20. Among the items discussed were the addition of a graduate-level university-wide requirement of a GradFIRST seminar and the revision of the bylaws and operating policy of the Faculty Post-Tenure Review Appeals Committee. The GradFIRST proposal raised some tensions. Supporters called it “invaluable” while the opposition felt it was unnecessary. It was approved with 108 votes, and the revised FPTRAC policy passed with 190 votes.
2. Green Life Awards celebrates sustainability
Approximately 29 local Athens organizations and businesses gathered for the annual Green Life Awards on April 22 in the outdoor courtyard of Terrapin Beer Co. For over 10 years, Athens-Clarke County Unified Government has helped plan this event to honor those leading to a more sustainable Athens. Organizations including ACC Public Utilities, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful selected the winners of awards like “Tree Steward” and “Unsung Hero.”
3. AthFest 2022 announces official lineup
AthFest Educates announced the lineup of musical guests performing at this year’s AthFest Music and Arts Festival. Performances will take place from June 24-26 on three outdoor stages. The festival also includes ticketed shows at 40 Watt Club and Georgia Theatre after the outdoor events on both Friday and Saturday. Performances will include A.D. Blanco, Heffner, GrandVille, Convict Julie, Hotel Fiction, Zac Crook, Shameless Signs, Beta Cacao and others, according to a press release from AthFest Educates.
4. Track and field wins 10 events at Georgia Tech
Georgia track and field competed in its sixth regular season meet from April 23-24 at the Georgia Tech Invitational. The team first recorded six individual victories on Friday, followed by another four victories on Saturday. One week after setting the school record in the 100-meter with a time of 9.98 seconds, Matthew Bolling reset his own 200 record on Saturday and tied with the world’s third-fastest time with a time of 19.92. His previous record for the 200 was 20.06 in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championship.
5. Football announces block numbers on 2022 uniforms
Georgia football announced a change to the team’s uniforms on April 21, bringing back block numbers for the 2022 season. Former Bulldog defensive end David Pollack appeared in a video announcing the news. Georgia football’s Twitter account also posted a photo of linebacker Nolan Smith, wide receiver Kearis Jackson and offensive lineman Warren Ericson in the new uniforms. The program got rid of block numbers before the 2013 season. Georgia previously announced it would be selling custom jerseys of current players.